9 Shih Tzu's seized from Northeast DC home

WASHINGTON — Seven adult Shih Tzu's and two pups were seized from a home in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday after the Humane Rescue Alliance said they were found to have been neglected and in need of veterinary care.

They were in "unsafe and unsanitary conditions," the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) said.

HRA said the dogs were reported to them by a resident concerned for their wellbeing.

The animals appeared to suffer from a lack of basic care typically seen in severe neglect cases.

HRA said that several dogs needed veterinary care for eye, ear and skin issues as a result of exposure to their environment.

The smell of ammonia and feces in the home overwhelmed rescuers, the agency said.

“The living conditions these dogs endured is a testament to the resiliency of animals,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at HRA. “I am relieved the dogs are now safe, entrusted into the compassionate care of our staff who will provide them with the care they need.”