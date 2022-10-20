Rusty the red panda, known for escaping National Zoo, dies in Colorado

The red panda passed at the age of 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Rusty, the red panda best known for escaping the Smithsonian's National Zoo in D.C. nine years ago, has died at a zoo in Colorado.

The Pueblo Zoo announced Tuesday morning that Rusty unexpectedly passed away. He was 10-years-old.

Before going to the Pueblo, Colorado location, Rusty was born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska and then he eventually made his way to the National Zoo and Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.

Rusty came to the nation's capital in April 2013, and the adventurous panda found his way out of the zoo just a few weeks later, making him a viral sensation at the time. Across the District, people were spotting the panda and posting on social media. After six hours of exploration, Rusty was caught not too far away from the zoo.

While at the Pueblo Zoo, Rusty became a dad to twins, Mogwai and Momo. He has been described as a curious but independent panda, often found stretched out over a log under the misters or munching on bamboo, the Pueblo Zoo said.

We are sad to report the unexpected passing of Rusty, the red panda. Born in 2012 at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, he then... Posted by Pueblo Zoo on Tuesday, October 18, 2022