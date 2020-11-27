x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Animals

Puppy pipeline runs from Georgia to DC to adoptive homes

Dogs are flowing from Georgia to areas around Washington, D.C., with a high demand to adopt new pets.
Credit: AP
This Nov. 13, 2020 photo provided by Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation shows a handler holding a rescue dog from Georgia in Falls Church, Va. Kim Williams, who volunteers for the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation says he has tapped into a puppy pipeline to bring some of Georgia’s homeless pet population to the mid-Atlantic region, where demand is outrunning the number of dogs available for adoption.(Kim Williams/The Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation via AP)

MACON, Ga. — Dogs are flowing from Georgia to areas around Washington, D.C., with a high demand to adopt new pets. 

Kim Williams of the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation of Arlington, Virginia, tells WMAZ-TV that the group has brought hundreds of dogs from Georgia shelters northward in recent months. 

Some are even flying by plane, courtesy of the volunteer Pilots N Paws group.

The foundation discovered many rural shelters are struggling in the pandemic as facilities close and more families turn in their animals due to financial strain. 

But professionals working from home near Washington are more amenable to taking on a new pet and are returning them at a lower rate than in previous years.

Related Articles