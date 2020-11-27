Puppy pipeline runs from Georgia to DC to adoptive homes

Dogs are flowing from Georgia to areas around Washington, D.C., with a high demand to adopt new pets.

Kim Williams of the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation of Arlington, Virginia, tells WMAZ-TV that the group has brought hundreds of dogs from Georgia shelters northward in recent months.

Some are even flying by plane, courtesy of the volunteer Pilots N Paws group.

The foundation discovered many rural shelters are struggling in the pandemic as facilities close and more families turn in their animals due to financial strain.