Name-Your-Price pet adoption event kicks off in Arlington Friday

From Friday through Monday, all dogs over 6 months old and small companion animals will be up for adoption at any price you feel comfortable paying.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is holding a "Name Your Price" adoption event from August 18-21 to help clear kennels.

While the nonprofit currently experiences a shortage of space and staff, it's asking for adopters and fosters to step up. Especially for dogs and small companion animals like rabbits and guinea pigs.

The shelter says standard adoption policies and procedures apply.

Click here to view all pets up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. For more information on how to be a foster visit awla.org/programs/foster.

Name Your Price adoption fees mean the adopter decides what fee they pay to adopt a pet.

The shelter is currently open to adopters Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Adoption hours are closed on Tuesday.

Anyone unable to foster or adopt a pet can support the Animal Welfare League of Arlington by donating online.

