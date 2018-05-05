The Maryland Natural Resources Police department is mourning the loss of one of their own—K9 officer Patriot.

Patriot served “with distinction until retirement in 2015,” the Maryland NRP wrote on Twitter.

She worked with Sgt. Lisa Nyland to put her powerful snout to test on a daily basis. Patriot’s missions included finding human remains and conducting search and rescue missions.

Patriot’s career highlight was cracking a two-year-old murder case on the Eastern Shore.

Patriot was aptly named—she was born on the Fourth of July in 2004. Patriot was 13 years old.

Rest in peace, Patriot, and thank you for your service.

We mourn the death today of K-9 Patriot, who served @MDNRPolice w/distinction until retirement in 2015. Born 7/4/04, she worked w/Sgt. Lisa Nyland to find human remains & conduct SAR missons. Career highlight: she cracked a 2-yr-old murder case on the E. Shore. RIP, K-9 Patriot. pic.twitter.com/NwpLTLf9iJ — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) May 4, 2018

© 2018 WUSA