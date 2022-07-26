Woman convicted of 17 counts of animal cruelty sentenced to probation

Carrie Seek, will be prohibited from owning, residing with, possessing or controlling any animals during this period of probation.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Silver Spring woman was sentenced to probation after she was convicted of 17 counts of animal cruelty at her business Pampered Poodles for neglecting the animals in her care.

In 2020, Officers went to the pet grooming salon and licensed commercial kennel located at 101 Williamsburg Dr. after a complaint was sent to Animal Services Executive Director Thomas Koenig by a veterinarian at Metropolitan Animal Emergency Specialty Center.

On Oct. 17, 2020, officials seized seven Maltese-type dogs, two Shiloh Shepherd-type dogs and one small turtle from the home where Carrie Seek ran her grooming business. Officials say the dogs belonged to Seek.

At the home, officers found unsanitary conditions that included an infestation of fleas. All of the dogs inside were anemic as a result of the extreme flea infestation. One of the Maltese-type dogs died from medical conditions exacerbated by anemia.

Seek was convicted on July 21 of 17 counts of failure to provide veterinary care and adequate space. She was sentenced to 4.2 years of jail time, with all 4.2 years suspended meaning none have to be served, and two years of supervised probation.

Seek will be prohibited from owning, residing with, possessing or controlling any animals while she is on probation. She was also ordered to receive mental health care services and abide by the treatment recommendations.