Bald eagle rescued after being hit by car in Howard Co.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police shared images of a recently rescued bald eagle on Twitter Monday.

According to the tweet, the young injured animal was found on Woodbine Road.

A spokesperson from Howard County tells WUSA9 that the bird was found after it was hit by a car. The bald eagle was taken to Frisky's Wildlife Rescue and Primate Sanctuary for care.

There is no word on if the driver stopped after hitting the bird.

If you happen to find an injured bald eagle or other animals in Howard County, people call the police department's non-emergency phone number at (410) 313-2200 or Howard County animal control at (410) 313-2780.

