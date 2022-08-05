Humane Rescue Alliance is clearing the shelter by waiving fees

The literally purriceless event will waive adoption fees for your new best friend.

Have you been considering a furry addition to your family? This could be the ultimutt month to add a furever friend into your life with the Humane Rescue Alliance's Clear the Shelters event.

As cheesy as it might sound, the deal is pawsitively amazing so hold on to your leash. The nationwide pet adoption campaign is returning for its eighth year and allows adopters to name their fee.

The campaign runs from Aug. 1-31 and allows for dogs that weigh 30 pounds or more to be adopted at a fee of your choice. On Aug. 27, the shelter will waive fees for all animals. Purriceless.

The event comes at a critical time for the shelter as they, along with their foster homes, find themselves at capacity with a constant influx of new animals arriving weekly.

Currently, the adoption center is housing close to 200 animals including cats, dogs, guinea pigs, mice, turtles, and rabbits.

Washingtonians come together in times of crisis, and right now the Humane Rescue Alliance needs our community's help more than ever. ⁣

Every week, we are taking in an average of 250 animals, but we are only seeing about 115 get adopted. It’s an unsustainable equation. — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) August 3, 2022

The adoption center, located at 71 Oglethorpe Street NW, is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Virtual adoptions are available for animals in foster homes.

For the Aug. 27 event, the shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No reservations are needed for the adoption process.

Maybe you want to help but cannot adopt at the moment - here are three ways you can offer some assistance:

Foster an animal

Donate money or supplies Clear the Shelters has partnered with Greater Good Charities and the Animal Rescue Site to help support the needs of the animals at HRA. One hundred percent of credit card transaction fees are going straight to HRA. Hill's Pet Nutrition is matching the first $20,000 in donations dollar for dollar.

Volunteering