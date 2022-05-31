Humane Rescue Alliance allows potential owners to name their own adoption fee

The adoption center is pushing an initiative that will allow potential dog owners to have a say in adoption fees for the month of June.

The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) is hoping to help some dogs find their fur-ever home with a new initiative that will allow people looking to adopt to have a say in the cost of adoption. The organization says they are in "critical need" of homes for nearly 100 large dogs.

The promotion begins June 1 and will last through the month. It applies to dogs at the adoption center that weigh at least 30 pounds.

The HRA has a page comprised of photos of dogs that are available for adoption here. If a dog isn't what you are looking for, the center also has a page dedicated to all animals available for adoption on their website.

The organization says they are offering the promotion because they are in "critical need" of adoptive homes for the 90 large dogs in their care.

If you decide to adopt a pet from the HRA, you will need to follow several steps. After you select your canine, the organization requires an in-person visit (for pets at the adoption center) or a virtual visit (for pets in foster homes).

The organization's adoption center is located at 71 Oglethorpe St. NW and allows a limit of two people per household to visit at a time. Appointments are available Tuesday through Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. Appointments are recommended as the organization has limited walk-in availability.

After meeting your new furry friend, the HRA requires potential owners to attend a counseling session. During the session, a staff member will review any important background about the animal, including all medical and behavioral issues with the potential owner.

Once all steps are completed, you can take your new family member home.

Click here to learn more about the HRA adoption process.