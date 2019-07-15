WASHINGTON — A 9-month-old puppy who was found abandoned and unable to walk Northeast, D.C. is doing much better.

Authorities are still looking for the person responsible for abandoning the puppy. The reward for information about this case has been increased to $10,000.

A 9-month-old puppy was abandoned in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday.

Authorities said the puppy was abandoned across the street from One Eight Distilling on Okie St. NE in the early morning hours on July 10.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons involved in this horrific case of alleged animal cruelty.

Despite being severely emaciated and suffering from mange, authorities say the puppy is doing well.

A nearby surveillance camera captured a man driving a four door, dark-colored sedan that's missing its hood. Authorities said the car could possibly be a Dodge Charger. An image from the surveillance footage is pictured below.

The car seen on the street where a puppy was abandoned in NE DC.

If you have information about the puppy or the car, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730, option 1.

