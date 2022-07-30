Police: Group of boys accused of killing Canadian goose in private Rockville community

The New Mark Commons community is offering a $1,000 reward, hoping to find the three boys involved in the animal cruelty.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Rockville City Police Department are searching for a group of boys that they believe are linked to the death of a Canada goose Sunday evening.

The New Mark Commons community is offering a $1,000 reward, hoping to find the three boys involved in the animal cruelty.

On July 24, around 8 p.m., police said they found a dead Canadian goose along the bank of a lake within a private community, New Mark Commons.

According to officials, three groups - between the ages of 12 to 15 - were seen nearby where the family of 4 geese was squawking in distress. Three of the geese swam frantically away, and the boys were observed sprinting towards the bridge near New Mark Esplanade.

Right after the group of boys fled the scene, the fourth goose, one of the parents, was found dead in the lake with severe injuries, police said in a news release.

Officials described one of the boys as Black with a slender build and wearing a bright yellow shirt or light jacket, possibly a hoodie.

Another boy was also described as black or having a dark complexion. Police did not describe the third boy.

The Canadian goose family is protected by Federal and State Laws, and they have been living 'peacefully' in the community for several years.