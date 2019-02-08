A research team got an up-close and personal encounter with a giant, ancient shark.

The team led by Florida State University’s Dean Grubbs caught their interaction with a bluntnose sixgill on camera, according to Newsweek.

The video shows the monstrous sea creature come up from the ocean floor, surrounded by clouds of sand.

The excitement doesn't stop there. The shark swims by the camera and a close-up of its eye looks right at the camera before it rolls back and leaves only the white part showing.

One researcher can be heard saying the shark is bigger than their submarine.

Newsweek reports sixgills can grow over 16 feet long and weigh more than a ton.

In the video, you can hear one of the people behind the scenes say, “This is a monster.”

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.