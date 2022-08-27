Free adoptions aim to help Loudoun County "clear the shelters"

The event is part of a nationwide initiative that's especially needed in Northern Virginia this year.

LEESBURG, Va. — If home is starting to feel a little empty this back to school season—or it’s just the right time to adopt a new furry or feathered family member—today could be your day.

Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) is waiving adoption fees on adoptable animals Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as part of their “Clear the Shelters” event. It’s a nationwide effort, but especially important at LCAS this year, where it’s getting a bit crowded at their Leesburg shelter:

They’re bringing in about 40 percent more local dogs than usual.

Shelter officials say, that could be for a lot of reasons: life changes, housing issues, a follow-up to the pandemic adoption surge—but add, there are many more reasons to bring home a new animal.

"Every year, we look forward to this event as a fun way to find homes for our pets, but this year, the influx of animals in need means we are more focused on success than ever," says LCAS Community Relations Manager Talia Czapski in a statement.

“We do have someone for everybody,” said Nina Stively, LCAS Director. “We have animals of all ages, all species, basically whatever you’re looking for we’ve got it.”

Though the standard screening process still applies, pets are available to bring home on the same day. All animals will have received appropriate veterinary care before becoming available for adoption, such as vaccinations, spaying/neutering, and microchipping when applicable.

If you can’t adopt right now, shelters are always looking for volunteers and donations.