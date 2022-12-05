Fox in Potomac sits atop car hoping it's fur-lease

This fox is falling asleep at the wheel in Potomac Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

POTOMAC, Md. — A woman in Montgomery County snapped a photo of a fox, who was channeling its inner Regina George from "Mean Girls" except awaiting a driver to return to their car.

"Get in loser we're going shopping," the fox would likely say.

Indeed, Martha Larrazabal shared the photo with WUSA9 and said she saw the red fox on a MINI Cooper parked in the Potomac Village Shopping Center.

She also shared it to NextDoor, writing, "Just saw this fellow at Potomac Village parking lot. Great parking skills I must say."

The Humane Society of the United States says it's normal to see red foxes in cities and towns, but the best thing to do if you come across one is to leave it alone.

A fox getting some rest earlier today in the Potomac Village parking lot.

Best caption wins. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xdLYpHCAKY — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) May 12, 2022

So, considering how a person likely returned to their car after shopping in the afternoon, this person should proceed with caution when they discover their new foxy friend. Perhaps in this scenario, the responsible thing for the owner of the car to do would be to temporarily put their car up fur-lease for the fox.

Though it's rare, foxes can become dangerous to humans when they are rabid, which recently happened in D.C. on April 6. A fox on Capitol Hill bit multiple people, all of whom had to get rabies shots.

Animal services said the fox in D.C. tested positive for rabies, so her three kits were put down.

This fox on the car in Potomac, however, looks way too comfortable to become rabid.

Looking pretty foxy over there. pic.twitter.com/8DCF4LuT42 — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) May 12, 2022