Wayward donkey rescued from road, returned safely home in Stafford County

It is unclear how the donkey might have gotten away.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — In a dramatic twist of the childhood game "Pin the Tail on the Donkey," it became "Return the Donkey to the Pen!" for two Stafford County deputies on Saturday morning.

An escaped donkey was rescued from the middle of a road after he escaped his home in Stafford County, officials said. And judging by the press release that ensued, and its many, many puns, the department had some fun with this one.

Stafford County Emergency Communications Center said it received a call for a donkey wandering on the roadway in the 400 block of Brooke Road around 1 a.m. Saturday. It is not known how the donkey escaped from his pen in the first place.

"Fortunately, Deputy A.J. Deasy remained as mule as a cucumber and used his brayin power, and some help from Deputy D.J. Ferrell, to catch the wayward animal," the Stafford County spokesperson wrote.

The donkey was reunited with his owner in stable condition.

"We hope and bray he doesn't escape again," the sheriff's office said.

