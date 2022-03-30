New eagle baby hatched at National Arboretum

WASHINGTON — A new baby eagle has found a home at the National Arboretum.
The new hatchling is a particular delight after a much-anticipated eaglet that hatched in D.C. on Friday did not survive its first 24 hours of life.
A nesting pair of wild bald eagles — known as Mr. P, short for Mr. President, and LOTUS, an acronym for Lady of the United States — laid a total of two eggs at the U.S. National Arboretum this season.
The new eaglet called DC9 popped right out of his shell at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday, looking like a little puffy bobblehead, as affectionately pointed out by the popular Eagle Cam on Twitter, run by American Eagle Foundation.
