DC animal shelter offers $5,000 reward for information in alleged animal cruelty case

Mickey, a boxer mix, was found abused with multiple broken ribs.

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Humane Rescue Alliance is looking for anyone with information about a case of alleged animal cruelty.

Mickey, a boxer mix, was found in the early morning hours of April 4, laying in shrubbery in the area of the 21 Atlantic Street SW. Mickey was rushed to an emergency veterinarian who determined the dog had multiple broken ribs and was having trouble breathing due to abuse he suffered, D.C. Humane Rescue Alliance said.

The shelter is looking for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible and is offering a $5,000 reward for such information.

“It’s heartbreaking to imagine the pain this dog endured at the hands of his abuser,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance. “We’re hopeful our reward will help our officers gather useful information in solving this case to bring justice for Mickey.”