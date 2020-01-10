Coyote shot and killed after 3 attacks in Rockville

A 59-year-old woman walking her dog, a pre-teen and a man were all treated for non-life-threatening animal bites.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Residents in three Rockville neighborhoods were asked to stay inside following multiple animal attacks within a few hours, believed to be perpetrated by coyotes. Rockville City Police said one coyote was shot and killed Thursday evening.

Though the stay inside order has since been lifted, Montgomery County authorities asked that those who live in Woodley Gardens, College Gardens and King Farm be extra vigilant, particularly when outside with small children or animals.

Three separate animal attacks occurred Thursday in the Rockville area, and multiple coyote sightings were reported, according to the police. A 59-year-old woman walking her dog, a pre-teen and a man were all treated for non-life-threatening animal bites at local hospitals.

Anyone who spots a coyote should calmly and slowly leave the scene and call 911. Do not try to outrun a coyote.

The first attack occurred on Winder Court off Manakkee Street around 10 a.m. A 59-year-old woman was walking her small dog when they were attacked. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while her dog was quarantined.

Prior to the attack, two other dog owners had reported coyote sightings. Around 5:30 a.m. a man walking his dog near Princeton Place said he saw a coyote being aggressive, but he raised his arms and made loud noises and the coyote ran away. At 11 a.m., a homeowner on Aster Boulevard said their dog was barking at a coyote outside. The dog was taken to the vet, but was not injured.

The second attack happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Nelson Street and College Parkway on a trail in the woods. A pre-teen and a friend were attacked and the pre-reen was transported with a non-life-threatening traumatic injury.

The third attack was less than an hour later on Redland Boulevard near Reserve Champion Drive. A man was bitten by an animal that police believe to be a coyote. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

