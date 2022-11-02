x
Coyote freed after getting trapped between fences in Arlington

Animal experts say coyotes are not uncommon in the area, but are not usually spotted.

ARLINGTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a February story. 

Two Arlington neighbors were treated to a rare coyote sighting after the trapped animal captured the attention of their pets Wednesday afternoon.  

According to Chelsea Jones with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, the animal was found in an area where the Lyon Park and Ashton Heights neighborhoods meet. The coyote first was spotted by two dogs on opposite sides of a fence line between homes, Jones said. When the dog's owners went to investigate the barking, they found the coyote trapped in between the two fences. 

The residents immediately called the AWLA, which dispatched Officer Caroline Elpers and Officer Ryan Robinson to the scene. The two rescuers were able to safely remove the coyote. Jones says the animal immediately took off into the woods unharmed.  

Jones would like to emphasize coyotes are naturalized to the area and are not uncommon, however, they are not usually spotted by the public.  

Jones says if you catch a glimpse of a coyote in your neighborhood, there's no need to be alarmed. Any residents with concerns can contact the AWLA at (703) 931-9241.  

