Look out | Wild Coyote bites three people at the Lake Accotink Park

Lake Accotink Park remains closed as officials try to locate the coyote.

Coyotes are not uncommon to see in Virginia, but being bitten by one, like what happened at the Lake Accotink Park, is rare.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted around noon about a coyote biting passersby.

Animal Protection Police Officers are investigating a wild coyote that bit three people at the Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Va.

It is unclear of the exact dates of when those individuals were bitten.

According to officials, the three people have non-life-threatening injuries.

The park remains close as officials continue to search for the coyote. Anyone who sees an "abnormally aggressive coyote," should find a safe place and immediately call 911.