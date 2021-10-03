x
Contaminated bird feeders could be killing some birds

A "concerning number" of songbirds have died after being infected with salmonella from bird feeders. Officials urge people to clean feeders regularly.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says that a “concerning number” of goldfinches and pine siskins may have died after being infected with salmonella from bird feeders. 

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that state officials warned that salmonella is often fatal in songbirds that frequent bird feeders. 

The group Carolina Waterfowl Rescue added that the disease is typically transmitted “through food or water contaminated with feces.” 

The state is urging residents with bird feeders to clean them using a bleach solution. But if residents suspect salmonella, they should take the bird feeder down for two to three weeks.

