Fairfax County Police introduce latest Explosive Ordnance Detection K9, Bubbles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) took to social media Tuesday to introduce everyone to their newest addition: Officer Bubbles.

Bubbles is FCPD's newest Explosive Ordnance Detection K9. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit is also commonly known as the department's bomb squad.

In Fairfax County, canine teams are required to attend and complete Basic Canine School as instructed by FCPD canine trainers. Bubbles and her handler come to the department after graduating from training in November 2022.

According to a Facebook post from FCPD, Bubbles loves coming to work every day and keeps her nose sharp through training and various missions.

"When she’s not sniffing out explosives, she enjoys running around with her two and four-legged family members," FCPD said on Facebook. "Bubbles never turns down a good belly rub, the chance to play catch or an opportunity to bask in the sun!"