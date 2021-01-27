Be bear aware: Bear sighting in Ashburn prompts safety among residents

Virginia is home to a healthy population of black bears – one of the biggest conservation success stories, according to the Virginia Dept. of Wildlife Resources.

ASHBURN, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the Ashburn area to be on the lookout after there was a reported bear sighting Wednesday morning.

The bear sighting, which was caught on a Ring camera, was reported in the neighborhood of Bar Harbor Terrace and Brookview Square. While black bears are not aggressive, officials urged residents to keep their distance and to bear-proof their property to further prevent other bears to come.

Loudoun County sheriffs along with Loudoun County Animal Services suggested putting away bird feeders, securing trash, and cleaning grills after each use to further reduce the chances of making bears repeated visitors on your property.

This morning there was a reported bear sighting in the Ashburn area of #Loudoun around Bar Harbor Terrace and Brookview Square. While black bears are not aggressive, please keep your distance and bear proof your property. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tCOPSFh3PV — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) January 27, 2021

Virginia is home to a healthy population of black bears – one of the biggest conservation success stories, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

Here are some other useful methods to further reduce the chances of making bears repeated visitors in your area:

Secure your garbage in bear-resistant trash cans or store it in a secure building.

Keep your grill clean.

Remove bird feeders if a bear is in the area.

Don’t put meat scraps in your compost pile.

Don’t leave pet food outdoors.

Pick up and remove ripe fruit from fruit trees.

Make sure your neighbors are following the same recommendations.