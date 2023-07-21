Bird caught in tree rescued in Fairfax Co.

First responders took the bird under their wing to get the animal care at a veterinarian's office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax County first responders rescued an Osprey Friday after the bird was stuck in a tree.

The Fairfax County Animal Protection Police called the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue to help get the Osprey out of the tree.

Fortunately, first responders were able to safely remove the bird.

After attempting to release the Osprey back into the wild, it was discovered that the animal was unable to fly.

First responders took the bird under their wing to get the animal care at a veterinarian's office.

The whole rescue was caught on camera and can be seen in the video above.

WATCH NEXT: