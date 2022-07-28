Man in yard comes face-to-face with big bear in Culpeper

A local woman snapped a picture of the bear right by her yard after her husband came face-to-face with it. She said others in town have said it's not the first time.

CULPEPER, Va. — A woman in Culpeper spotted a shocking visitor prowling past her garden on Wednesday. She thinks it may have been after her blueberries.

That's what her husband was outside picking when a massive bear appeared "out of nowhere," coming near face-to-face with him, according to Julie Church. Luckily, her husband, Phil Church, is an outdoorsman; he knew to stay calm.

Julie Church said if it were her side-by-side with the creature, she would've been toast.

"I would've been running, trying to get inside whatever . . . we are fortunate that the bear was not aggressive," Church said.

Apparently, the experience isn't all that rare in Culpeper. Church said after she shared the photos of the bear in a local Facebook group she's a part of, more than 100 people have been talking about it, sharing bear sightings spanning weeks. She warns that other locals should be on alert; if the encounter occurred in a nighttime environment, or involved children or pets, it could likely be a recipe for danger.

"It snuck up on my husband. It can sneak up on anyone," she said, sharing she estimated the animal was likely 400 to 500 pounds. "An animal of that size and scale can come out of nowhere."

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources shares tips online for black bear encounters by homeowners in the state.

"There are no definite rules about what to do if you meet a bear. In almost all cases, the bear will detect you first and leave the area," the advice reads. "Unprovoked bear attacks are very rare, and have never been documented in Virginia."

If you do meet a bear in your blueberry patch or elsewhere, here are their suggestions: