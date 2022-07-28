Man in yard comes face-to-face with big bear in Culpeper

CULPEPER, Va. — A woman in Culpeper spotted a shocking visitor prowling past her garden on Wednesday. She thinks it may have been after her blueberries.
That's what her husband was outside picking when a massive bear appeared "out of nowhere," coming near face-to-face with him, according to Julie Church. Luckily, her husband, Phil Church, is an outdoorsman; he knew to stay calm.
Julie Church said if it were her side-by-side with the creature, she would've been toast.
"I would've been running, trying to get inside whatever . . . we are fortunate that the bear was not aggressive," Church said.
Apparently, the experience isn't all that rare in Culpeper. Church said after she shared the photos of the bear in a local Facebook group she's a part of, more than 100 people have been talking about it, sharing bear sightings spanning weeks. She warns that other locals should be on alert; if the encounter occurred in a nighttime environment, or involved children or pets, it could likely be a recipe for danger.
"It snuck up on my husband. It can sneak up on anyone," she said, sharing she estimated the animal was likely 400 to 500 pounds. "An animal of that size and scale can come out of nowhere."
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources shares tips online for black bear encounters by homeowners in the state.
"There are no definite rules about what to do if you meet a bear. In almost all cases, the bear will detect you first and leave the area," the advice reads. "Unprovoked bear attacks are very rare, and have never been documented in Virginia."
If you do meet a bear in your blueberry patch or elsewhere, here are their suggestions:
- Stay calm. If you see a bear and it has not seen you, calmly leave the area. As you move away, make noise to let the bear discover your presence.
- Stop. Back away slowly while facing the bear.
- Give the bear plenty of room to escape. Bears rarely attack people unless they feel cornered or provoked.
- Do not run or make any sudden movements. Running could prompt the bear to give chase, and you cannot outrun a bear. If on a trail, step off the trail and slowly leave the area.
- If there is a bear in your yard and it approaches you, make yourself look big and make loud noises. Remain at a safe distance and throw rocks to make the bear feel unwelcome.
- If there is a bear in your house prop open all doors to the outside and get out of the way of the exit. Never close a bear into a room. Make noises and yell at bear to leave the house. Don’t approach the bear but make sure it knows it is violating your territory.
- If you surprise a bear, speak softly. This may reassure the bear that you mean it no harm.
- Fight back. If a black bear attacks you, fight back. Black bears have been driven away when people have fought back with rocks, sticks, binoculars and even their bare hands.
