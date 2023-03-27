Adorable Andean bear cubs make public debut at Smithsonian's National Zoo

The adorable brother cubs were born to their motherd Brienne and father Quito in November 2022 at the National Zoo, becoming the fourth litter of clubs.

WASHINGTON — A pair of unbearably cute Andean bear cubs have ventured out of their den to make a public debut at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.

The adorable brother cubs were born to 4-year-old mother Brienne and 9-year-old father Quito in November 2022. These bears are the fourth cubs born at the NZCBI since 2010.

"These cubs are extremely important to the Species Survival Plan demographically and genetically since Quito's genes are new to the North American population," Sara Colandrea, NZCBI animal keeper and North American Andean bear studbook keep and SSP coordinator, said in a press release.

Andean bears, also known as the spectacled bear, are native to South America and live in a variety of mountain habitats. Andean bears are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. It is estimated that there are only 2,000 left in the wild, NZCBI said in a statement.

These species have spectacles encircle markings around their eyes that look like they're wearing eyeglasses. Andean bears are relatively small, these species grow 5 to 6 feet long and stand 2 to 3 feet high at the shoulder, according to the NZCBI.