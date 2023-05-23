It's Adopt A Horse Month at this Maryland rescue

Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue is helping horses find forever homes.

MT AIRY, Md. — Did you know that May is Adopt a Horse Month? One horse rescue in Mt. Airy, Maryland has more than 150 horses looking for forever homes. If you're looking to saddle up and ride, check out Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue.

Gentle Giants was found to facilitate the rescue of draft and draft cross horses from slaughter, abuse, and neglect.

According to the rescue's website, horse slaughter is a highly profitable market and most of the public is unaware that buyers for slaughterhouses frequent public auctions to purchase their horses, Gentle Giants says draft horses are most at risk as they attract a higher profit for the meat buyers due to their size and weight.

"We attend the same auctions and outbid the meat buyer. We believe this is the best way to stop the flow of profits into the slaughter system," the rescue said.

After the horses are rescued and quarantined, they are evaluated for either the rescue's training program or placement in the sanctuary. Once training is complete, they are ready to be adopted into their forever homes. Gentle Giants workers remain in contact with all adopters for the lifetime of the horse.

So far this month, 10 horses are in the process of being adopted, but more than 100 other horses are in still need of permanent homes. You can visit the rescue's website to get more information about the horses currently up for adoption.

Those wishing to adopt a horse are required to be within a four-hour radius of the Mount Airy rescue site. For more information on the adoption process, click here.

The horses range in age from young and young and competitive to older and quiet.

"Some of our horses have special needs, but most just had an unfortunate run of bad luck and need a chance at a loving home," Gentle Giants says.