NEW YORK — A woman who turned 107 years old Wednesday thinks she knows what's kept her alive: her marital status.
Or, more accurately, the lack of one.
Louise Signore celebrated her birthday at the Bartow Community Center in the Bronx, CBS said.
She was born in 1912. That year, the Titanic sank, William Howard Taft was president and Roald Amundsen reached the South Pole.
Though legally blind, she still lives alone and said she thinks the fact she never married has led to less stress.
“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married,'” Signore said.
Oh, she had one other secret.
“Italian food. Italian food is very good for you,” Louise said. “I was brought up with very good food. No soda, no cake.”
