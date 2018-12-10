VIRGINIA -- Five people are dead, more than 500,000 are without power and 1,000 plus roads are closed after remnants of Michael passed through the southern Virginia area late Thursday into early Friday morning.

The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management tweeted as of 7 a.m. Friday five are dead, 520,000 people are without power and 1,200 roads are closed. Five suspected tornadoes were also reported.

The remnants of the storm continue to impact southern parts of Virginia Friday morning with flooding, downed trees, closed roads and debris.

Road closures and downed trees were also an issue in the immediate D.C. metro area overnight and into the early morning.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is asking drivers to adjust their driving to road conditions and reminding them not to drive across flooded roads.

Drivers can call 511 for the latest road conditions.

