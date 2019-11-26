MESA, Ariz. — Justin Mercer doesn’t look like the traditional realtor. He’s covered head to toe with tattoos including his neck, face and head.

“I know the market, and that's the point I'm trying to get across, too. I know what I'm talking about,” said Justin Mercer.

Mercer goes by the title The Tattooed Realtor. He’s a member of Revelation Real Estate.

Tats are more widely accepted than in the past, but there is still a stigma that goes along with neck and head tattoos.

“If you have tattoos, you're a gang member or you’re a drug dealer or a drug addict and it's not just the case,” said Mercer. “Why can’t I be a banker? A real estate agent or a doctor?”

Justin wants to shatter that image by re-branding it and making it fun. He fashioned a tattoo machine into a pen for open house visitors to sign in and out. He hands out fake tattoos for the kids.

Stares and questions come with the territory when your face and head are inked up, but the unique look has also gotten Mercer lots of acting jobs, too.

“My first acting gig was 'Sons of Anarchy' and I started getting movies and TVs and music videos left and right,” said Mercer.

Mercer hopes once you know more about the person behind the ink. You'll see people like him in a different light.

“I accept you for looking like you and I want you to accept me for looking like me,” said Mercer.