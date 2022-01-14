Restaurant Week kicks off in DC and Alexandria as COVID pandemic continues

In DC, the week of deals begins as restaurants begin to require proof of vaccination as COVID cases surge.

WASHINGTON — As we move into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the hardest-hit industries is prepping for one of the busiest times of the year: Restaurant Week.

Restaurant Week is a multi-day event in which restaurants and bars offer reduced or fixed price menus to customers. The week of deals kicks off this month at different times in DC, Alexandria and Bethesda.

DC

In DC, hundreds of restaurants are participating in the week-long event that starts in the District on Jan. 17. The list of participating restaurants is so long that I was going to add it to this story, but you would miss out on the deals because of how long it would take for you to read through it. You can visit the Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week (RAMW) website to see the full list of deals. Some of the deals include dinner for two or four at fixed menu prices.

Restaurant Week in DC will begin right as businesses begin to require customers show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Starting Jan. 15 at 6 a.m., certain DC establishments must make sure their patrons who are 12 and older have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Come Feb. 15, all patrons will need to have two doses.

While customers will be required to show proof of vaccination, the Supreme Court halted a federal mandate that would require employees at large businesses to get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.

At a Friday press conference, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio was asked if DC has plans to issue a new mandate adding employees to the vaccine requirement.

Falcicchio explained that officials will have to discuss the next steps after analyzing the Supreme Court ruling and researching whether or not the District can require private employers to require vaccinations.

In the press conference Friday, one of the owners of Dauphine’s in downtown DC said restaurant week is coming at a time when businesses downtown have been hit especially hard. All employees at the establishment have been required to be vaccinated and receive a booster as well.

"It made them feel safer at work and it made customers feel safer going into the restaurants," said Gavin Coleman.

As for businesses who decide to go against the District mandate, Falcicchio is not concerned.

"We've dealt with this before where a business has said 'we're not going to do it' and ultimately they do comply," he explained.

The RAMW website reminds all patrons that they will need to bring proof of one dose of vaccination, an ID and wear a mask in order to dine indoors at the participating restaurants in DC.

DC Restaurant Week returns on January 17-23! @RAMWdc Whether you want to dine-in, dine-out, or get takeout, @goDCgo encourages you to pick your place and plan your trip ahead of time. Proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining. 🍝🌮🍗🍕 #RWDMV https://t.co/mo9S5tGJIR pic.twitter.com/pxVjLDNe3r — goDCgo (@goDCgo) January 13, 2022

Alexandria, Virginia

In Alexandria, Restaurant Week is actually 10 days long. This year, the event of deals kicks off on Jan. 21 with more than 60 restaurants offering a $35 dinner for one or two people. More than 50 restaurants will also offer to-go options.

According to the City of Alexandria website, the city and health department strongly urge everyone wear a mask as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. No proof of vaccination requirements has been mandated in Alexandria.

The Light Horse

219 Restaurant

Ada’s on the River

Aldo’s Italian Kitchen

Augie’s Mussel House

Barca Pier & Wine Bare

Barkhaus

Bastille Brasserie & Bar

Bistro Sancerre

Blackwall Hitch

Brabo Brasserie

Bugsy’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Café 44

Café Pizzaiolo

Cedar Knoll

Chadwicks

Chart House Restaurant

Cheesetique

City Kitchen

Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Restaurant & Pub

Del Ray Café

Dishes of India

Elo’s Italian

Evening Star Café

Gadsby’s Tavern Restaurant

Hard Times Café

Haute Dogs & Fries

Hen Quarter

Hops N Shine

Hummingbird

Junction Bakery & Bistro

King & Rye

Kismet Modern Indian

Kisso Asian Bistro

Laporta’s Restaurant

Lena’s Wood-Fried Pizza & Tap

Mackie’s Bar and Grill

Mai Thai Restaurant

The Majestic

Market 2 Market

Mason Social

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

Michael’s Little Italy

Murphy’s Irish Pub

Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbeque

Nothside 10

Oak Steakhouse

Pasara Thai Restaurant

Piece Out

Pork Barrel BBQ

Redrocks Neapolitan Bistro

Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company

Royal Restaurant

RT’s Restaurant

The Rub Chicken & Beer

Rus UZ – Alexandria

Sonoma Cellar

Southside 815

Spice Kraft Indian Bistro

St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub – Old Town North

Sweet Fire Donna’s

Taqueria Picoso

Tempo Restaurant

Tequila Taco

Thai Signature

Theismann’s Restaurant Bar

Union Street Public House

Urbano 116

Vola’s Dockside Grill and Hi-Tide Lounge

The Wharf

Whiskey & Oyster

Yunnan by Potomac – A Noodle House