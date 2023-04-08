WSSC employee caught on camera racially profiling a contracted vendor

A spokesperson for WSSC says it has zero tolerance for this behavior and an investigation is underway.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) employee was caught on camera, threatening a man, who was contracted by a Capitol Heights resident.

The water employee arrived at a Maryland home, where Jose Gomez and other workers were cutting down a tree.

In the video, the meter reader appears to become upset because of debris that’s in her way. She asks Gomez to immediately remove the pile of branches. Gomez says he’ll get to it, which sets the woman off. She then starts yelling racial slurs. Calling him stupid, and other inappropriate names, and threatening to call the police so he's deported.

WUSA9 spoke to Gomez. He said he is deeply hurt and wants the woman to be held accountable.

“I feel really bad. You don’t expect that from anybody. I still feel something weird, inside. It hurts. It hurts.” Gomez said.

Gomez continued working, ignoring the woman, who continues to be disrespectful. Unfortunately, Gomez says this is something he and his workers run into quite often.

“Why did she do that to us? Is it because of the color of my skin? Did she profile me? She doesn’t know my status. But she says she’s going to call someone to deport me out of this country?.” Gomez said.

WUSA9 reached out to WSSC, they provided the following statement:

"An internal investigation is underway. The meter reader is a WSSC Water employee.

This is a personnel matter and as noted, an investigation is underway."

WUSA9 spoke to the woman who contracted Gomez and posted the videos on Facebook. She said she is hurt and triggered by the way the woman was treating a man who was just trying to make an honest living.

“You need to be accountable for your behavior. People care. These are people’s family members. You have a job to do. You don’t want to be harassed for just doing your job, making a living for yourself.” The homeowner said.

Gomez is the owner of, Pepe’s Tree Service, the tree removal company, he provides for his family in the States and back in Mexico. He wants to woman to know he forgives her.

“I’m a happy man. I’m a father and a husband. I just try to ignore people like that. I’m not going to let these people take that away from me. I wish the best to her maybe she’ll change one day.” Gomez said.

WUSA9 asked WSSC about any repercussions the employee will face. A spokesperson for the water company says they're still in the middle of an internal investigation.