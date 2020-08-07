'Love overrules hate' | Couple married at Black Lives Matter Plaza

Gregory and Kaci Jones said their vows at Black Lives Matter Plaza after weeks of protests and rallies at the site.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After weeks of hosting protests and rallies, Black Lives Matter Plaza instead was the site of a wedding on Tuesday, as a longtime couple tied the knot.

Gregory and Kaci Jones said their vows under the hot sun as family members and friends stood socially distanced in the area.

Behind them, protest signs and banners hung on a fence outside Lafayette Square Park near the White House.

By having their special ceremony at such a historic spot, the couple said they hoped to show the importance of family and marriage to the Black community.

"A lot of homes are not filled with fathers, mothers are working together," the groom said. "There’s a lot of challenges we face today. We’re saying that Black family and family life is just as important as police shooting us down in the streets.”

While the ceremony featured traditional moments like the first kiss and exchanging of rings, the couple also walked hand-in-hand to the gate separating people who gather at the site from Lafayette Square Park.

While past gatherings at Black Lives Matter Plaza have helped shed light on important issues, Gregory said that their wedding could also highlight other personal topics.

"When we talk about Black Lives Matter, there’s nothing that matters more than family," he said. "We believe that by families coming together and beginning to band together as families, we can begin to address some of these concerns and problems that we're facing in the community.”

Following the passionate rallies and protests on Black Lives Matter Plaza, the bride hoped their wedding could help send a special message.