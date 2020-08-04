SILVER SPRING, Md. — Although it seems like life has come to somewhat of a halt for many of us, it hasn't for many in the Jewish community. Passover begins Wednesday night.

As the sun sets this evening, Passover for the Jewish community begins.

"In observances around the Passover holiday kind of center around our dinner table, our homes, where we bring people together," Dana Marlowe said.

The coronavirus changes how Marlowe and her family celebrate the tradition.

"You'd have my parents, myself, my husband, our children. You'll have multi-generational groups of people gathering together to celebrate this major Jewish spring holiday," Marlowe said.

It’s important to Marlowe and her family. Her children attend a Jewish school. They're still learning the importance of their history at home.

"The Haggadah contains the prayers, the order of the Seder, our rituals, different songs that we sing throughout the course of the evening, and it helps us retell the story of Passover," Marlowe said.

But this Passover will have to celebrated with their family and friends from a distance.

"My husband, who is magnanimous, has also started cooking and is making homemade Passover kits to go. In those kits will be the Passover Haggadah," Marlowe said.

They’ll gather together on Zoom once everyone has their kit. It's not ideal, but it's what this family needs during these odd times.

"There's a lot going on right now in the world, and it's sometimes hard to find reasons to celebrate, or to take a pause and look around and be grateful for what you have. And for those who come before you to get you where you are today," Marlowe said.

Passover will different, Marlowe reminds all who celebrate to cherish this time with family.

"We need that time to be together right now, to recognize that there's not a lot of normalcy in these unprecedented times. But the beauty of Passover is that we're retelling a story that shared from generation to generation to generation. And the story doesn't change. And there is normalcy in us coming together and re sharing that story," Marlowe said.

