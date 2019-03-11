ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — After a year-long study on e-scooters and other shared mobility devices in Arlington County, the county board is now preparing to talk about new changes. In a November meeting, the board will consider regulations to e-scooters across the county.

In the county’s pilot project, research found that during summer 2019, an average 80,000 trips were taken on scooters every month.

"I think they're pretty popular all-around Arlington, Crystal City, Alexandria, all over DC," Igor Silva said.

Silva works for a scooter company and said he picks up about 100 a day by himself. He also said the county could use some regulating on the scooters.

"I think it definitely needs to be regulated because it's a vehicle, but they only go about 10 miles an hour,” Silva said.

The county’s website said the board is talking about revising its policy to allow the devices to be used on county streets, sidewalks, and trails. It would also put a permit fee in place.

The county’s website said a scooter-related ordinance would set a maximum speed of 15 mph for scooters on streets, and a 6 mph limit for any device on the sidewalk.

The website also discusses a permit process that would require companies to have a discounted access program, in an effort to encourage lower-income community members to choose a scooter alternative.

Despite a possible change in scooter regulations, one Alexandria woman said any change made to the devices would never be enough.

"I'm at the point where I want them gone, and I don't even want to have a discussion about it,” Laurie Reed said. "They're just a nuisance because you don't hear them coming up behind you."

A public hearing will be held for the possible regulation at the county board’s meeting on November 16.

You can read the county's full report here.

