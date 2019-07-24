WALDORF, Md. — As if their life story isn't interesting enough already, the Tolbert triplet girls are going to be in a movie!

The Waldorf, Maryland trio was the surprise their parents never thought they'd receive.

After all, the couple already had a son and twin boys, but Totally Tolbert crew was not complete without the triplets -- MacKenzie, Bailey and Zuri. Now, they're going to be movie stars.

On the family's very popular Instagram page, they announced they'd be featured in the movie 'Harriet'. It's the story of Harriet Tubman's life and will debut in November. United Kingdom actress and singer Cynthia Erivo will play the role of Harriet.

The triplet's mom, Nia Tolbert, said it was an incredible experience.

"In retrospect, being on set for this film took me through every possible emotion -- joy and utter glee all the way through sadness and self reflection," Tolbert said. "It was a powerful project and we only got a small glimpse of what the larger picture would become."

A close family friend told them there was a casting opportunity for a film about Harriet Tubman in Richmond, Virginia. It was an opportunity the family knew they couldn't miss out on.

PHOTOS: Tolbert family photos through the years Mackenzie (purple), Bailey (green) and Zuri (peach).

"We thought, 'Why not?' The triplets will play a role in a film about a legend," Tolbert expressed. "We had no idea it was going to be such a huge feature film."

Being a mom with six kids is no easy feat, but even prepping three movie stars was a totally new role for this 30-year-old mother.

"It required a lot of planning," Tolbert explained. "We traveled around nap schedules and arrived two to three hours early to make sure the girls had time to eat and play a little."

There were plenty of diapers changes and feedings in the trunk of the car. Luckily, the family had an assistant on set or had family members and friends ready to help. That doesn't mean it was always easy.

"To be honest, it was utter hell some nights, rotating around the babies and breaking our routine of an 8 p.m. bed time," Tolbert shared.

Despite the challenges, the family said it was an experience of a lifetime.

"We're so grateful for the experience and the amazing people we met along the way," Tolbert shared. "Cynthia was the sweetest, most beautiful soul. The crews were accommodating, the directors, the team I mean everyone who was there truly wanted to be there and you could feel it."

