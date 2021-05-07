DC team members from José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen serve meals 12 hours a day for Surfside condo responders

The work of the Washington-based non-profit continues through the latest chapter of the agonizing search, as teams provide hot meals for Surfside first responders.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — When Champlain Towers South collapsed before dawn 12 days ago, chefs and disaster relief personnel from José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen mobilized by 1 p.m. the same day.

The work of the Washington-based nonprofit continues through the latest chapter of the agonizing search, as teams provide hot meals for first responders searching new areas of the wreckage.

Authorities triggered a controlled implosion of the teetering portion of the structure late Sunday, a decision allowing rescuers to search debris once deemed too close to the unstable surviving tower.

“To be able to provide comfort and familiarity with the hot meals they're getting, I think goes a long way with the intensity that is this response,” said Dan Abrams, a relief operations lead with World Central Kitchen.

“We meet regularly with all sides of the unified command to make sure that whatever food needs they have, we’re able to fill.”

Abrams left his home in Adams Morgan for Surfside on Wednesday. He ensures a small army of local food trucks have all the items and supplies needed to operate daily from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., two blocks from the rubble.

The Miami-area food trucks had a preexisting partnership with World Central Kitchen over the past year, Abrams said, providing relief during the darkest moments of the pandemic.

Abrams and others tapped into the business relationships forged in 2020 to serve in the Surfside disaster, as chefs and cooks feed approximately 210 workers who sift through the detritus.

“It's not about us, it's about them,” Abrams said. “And making sure that they can do their jobs as best as possible.