WASHINGTON — Nationals fans said they had been waiting for this moment for years, and on Saturday all that waiting became worth it.

"It’s wonderful," a family from Detroit said. "We're just a ecstatic that our family could be here and see this World Series parade so it could be a once in a lifetime opportunity and we're even more happy that grandpa got to come today."

Her grandpa said it’s hard to believe that the team made it this far, but he made sure he caught every minute leading up to it.

"It’s a great team, I stayed up every night last week watching then," the man from Detroit said. "They’re sure great."

Members of this Nationals fan family flew in Saturday morning from Michigan.

To ensure fans got a good vantage point for the parade, some people started trickling in five hours ahead of game time.

"We left Frederick at 8:15 and we got here shortly after nine-ish," Matt Boizell said.

He and his family made the trek and got a prime seat at the midway point of the parade route.

The Boizell family drove to downtown DC from Frederick, making the once-in-a-lifetime moment a family affair.

"This is this is something that, I'm 42 years old and hopefully I'll be able to see this again and be able to come to the parade be able to see a World Series again come to D.C.," Boizell said. "But if not, I'm just glad I'm here I'm glad here with my niece and nephew."

Hours before the parade their chairs were set up and all was quiet, but they knew it was just the clam before the storm.

"I mean this is insane, like it just it's incredible and I'm glad that I get to see is with them you know this is gonna be a memory, and this is really really cool," Boizell said. "We’ve taken 1000 pictures."

