WASHINGTON — The buds are here, the buds are here! Cue cherry blossom madness, as the National Park Service said D.C.'s favorite trees have officially reached the first stage of the blooming process.

The Yoshino cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin reached green bud, the first of six stages culminating in peak bloom, on Feb. 28, which is six days earlier than in 2019. However, it is several days later than the green bud stage was reached in 2018 or 2017.

Meteorologists said our mild winter could lead to an earlier peak bloom period, possibly before the Cherry Blossom Festival even begins on March 20. In 2019, the blossoms had green buds by March 5, but didn't reach peak bloom until April 1.

The warmth has fooled some plants. Crocus, forsythia and other trees/shrubs have started to bloom in a few areas around town.

On average, the Yoshino cherry blossoms reach peak bloom toward the end of March or the very beginning of April. The earliest peak bloom was March 10, 1990, and the latest was April 18, 1958.

NPS is scheduled to announce its initial peak bloom forecast on March 4.

According to the National Phenology Network, spring leaf out arrived 24 days earlier than average in D.C.

