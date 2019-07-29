WASHINGTON — WMATA police arrested a man accused of harassing passengers on a Green Line Metro train in D.C. on Sunday.

Police say the incident started at the Mount Vernon Square Metro Station when a man with a knife began harassing other riders around 1:30 p.m.

The man was captured on video shouting insults and threatening an elderly couple saying he would kill the male in the pair. "Don't look at me again, m------f----r. I'll cut your f------- throat," the man said to the male passenger.

"Your woman just saved your life, boy," the man can be heard yelling. "I'll kill you on the f------ train, leave your a-- for dead.”

RAW VIDEO:

The witness, who would like to remain anonymous, said he began filming the suspect riding on the train between the Capitol South and Eastern Market stations. He immediately alerted Metro police to the incident and described what he saw.

The witness said the man, along with another man who can be seen in the video, also harassed a woman on the train.

When the witness contacted police, they said they were aware of the two men harassing Metro riders.

In a similar incident, one man allegedly held a knife to another couple on the train and police were already pursuing an arrest in that incident before the witness called in what he saw.

The witness told police, the elderly couple and the two men got off at Eastern Market.

Authorities then tracked the man through the Metro System to Eastern Market where he was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (knife). No injuries were reported.

Police have not yet released the suspect's identity.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

