Black pastor arrested after allegedly attacked by white mob, still waiting for charges to be dropped

Rev. Leon McCray's lawyer calls him the "poster child" for disparate treatment of African American crime victims.

EDINBURG, Va. — A Black Virginia pastor is still fighting to get a criminal charge against him dropped, after he was allegedly attacked by five white people cursing and calling him the N-word.

WUSA9 was the first to tell you about the alleged hate crime in Shenandoah County last week.

It has now become a national story -- a window, by some accounts, into the everyday injustices African Americans face.

The sheriff has apologized and said the prosecutor has promised to drop the charges against the pastor. But that has not happened yet.

"Does the Second Amendment apply to me?" Rev. Leon McCray asked the simple question nine days after sheriff’s deputies arrested him.

He’d pulled out a legal handgun to defend himself against a group of five white people who were allegedly attacking him – calling him the N-word, telling him black lives don’t matter -- on his own property in Edinburg, Virginia.

"No one has interviewed me, and now here I am, in handcuffs, and they’re still cheering and carrying on and acting crazy, and they put me in the police car, and now they’re taking me off to jail," he said in an interview last week.

The Shenandoah County sheriff said he placed two supervisors on unpaid leave while he looks into what happened. The five alleged attackers have been charged with hate crimes and assault.

But if you look on the Virginia Court’s database, you can still see the brandishing charge against McCray, who says in his 61 years he’s never been arrested before for anything.

"Really to save my life, I pulled my gun," he said. "And I pointed it down to the ground, in hopes they would back off."

Sheriff Timothy Carter said Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda McDonald Wiseley agreed to drop the charges against McCray, but she has yet to return WUSA9's calls or emails.

McCray’s lawyer said all McDonald has done is file a motion not to prosecute. That, said veteran defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk, would leave the charge on the pastor’s record and allow McDonald to refile the charge against McCray later.

Kowalczuk called McCray, “the poster child for what’s wrong with the system.” He said what happened to McCray is far too common and that he's seen it in courtrooms many times.

Some have compared what happened to McCray to what happened to Chris Cooper, a bird watcher in New York's Central Park who taped a white woman calling the police on him after he told her to put her dog on a leash.

A Washington Post editorial called Rev. McCray's arrest “dangerous, demeaning, and dehumanizing” and said, “it’s impossible to imagine that scenario playing out in reverse – with the arrest of a lone white man menaced by a throng of black people. With numbing familiarity, it is African Americans who are victimized by the presumption of guilt."

But McCray said as a Black man, he was the only one arrested at the scene.