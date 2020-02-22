WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Her daughter will soon turn seven-years-old, now able to somehow understand what happened to a mother she never knew.

The store where Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero pursued the American dream is now shuttered. The identities of the three men who walked up to her counter and executed her are still unknown.

But the murder case launched in 2014, investigating who mercilessly killed the single mother from El Salvador, is still open.

The FBI and Prince William Police Department released a notice to the public Friday, providing a secure channel for tips to be submitted to the bureau, as well as surveillance video capturing the crime.

“She came to this country, like many others, to fulfill a dream,” Coca-Romero’s father said in a 2014 news conference.

“She was pursuing the opportunities that are here, unlike the situation in the country where she came from.”

The murder of Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero happened on the evening of Feb. 21, 2014, at the former Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry in Woodbridge.

Three men dressed in black entered the store, where Coca-Romero and another clerk were closing shop, just before 9 p.m. They opened fire, took no items, nothing from the register, then ran.

The entire incident lasted under 20 seconds.

Coca-Romero was only 21-years-old and pronounced dead at the scene. First responders took the second victim to an area hospital with critical injuries.

EN ESPAÑOL

El FBI ofrece una recompensa de hasta USD 20.000 por información que conduzca al arresto del individuo o los individuos responsables del asesinato de Glenda Marisol Coca Romero.

El FBI y el Departamento de Policía del Condado de Prince William solicitan información sobre el asesinato y el intento de asesinato de dos empleadas de la tienda Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry en Woodbridge, Virginia.

La noche del 21 de febrero de 2014, poco antes de las 9 p.m., tres hombres desconocidos entraron a la tienda donde trabajaban las dos víctimas y les dispararon. Después de disparar, los sospechosos se dieron a la fuga inmediatamente sin llevarse de la tienda propiedad o dinero algunos.

Una de las víctimas, Glenda Marisol Coca Romero, de 21 años de edad, murió en el lugar de los hechos y la otra víctima, quien sufrió lesiones graves, fue transportada a un hospital cercano. Coca Romero era madre de un bebé.

Se le pide a cualquier persona que tenga información sobre este caso que llame al Departamento de Policía del Condado de Prince William al (703) 792-7000.

También puede ponerse en contacto con la oficina regional del FBI en Washington D.C., o con su oficina local del FBI o la embajada o el consulado estadounidenses más cercanos. La información puede permanecer anónima.

