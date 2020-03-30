WASHINGTON — Laura Chase de Formigny is an editorial food photographer. Her work has been seen in both local and national publications. She knows how important it is for restaurants to have good food, as well as good pictures of their food.

"When you look at a photo that looks delicious, and one that does not look like you want to eat it, that's the difference between making a sale and not making a sale," she said.

RELATED: 'If you're going to go down, go down doing something good for the community' | Virginia restaurant owner delivers free meals to elderly

The coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted the industry de Formigny works so hard to capture. Many restaurants have had to reinvent their menus for carry-out offerings, leaving them without any appealing pictures of their food. De Formigny is now offering free food photography to those restaurants who are in dire need.

#TakeOutToStayIn WASHINGTON, DC - July 22: Chef Seng Luangrath of Hanumanh photographed for Firstbite in Northwest Washington, DC, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post)

Ordering take-out is one of the best ways to support local restaurants right now and de Formigny said she wants to make sure businesses have a fighting chance to survive.

RELATED: 'Kindness is Contagious:' DC business owner raising money for laid-off workers

To promote her mission, she is using #TakeOutToStayIn to share her work. The longtime photographer was inspired by others doing good in their communities.

"I want businesses to have more sales, and if I can help them by giving them beautiful food photography, which is what I specialize in, then I feel like I'm doing something good to help during a really difficult time," de Formigny said.

Restaurants who are interested in her services are encouraged to reach out to her via Instagram or e-mail.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.