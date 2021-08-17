x
She's a hunk of burning love! Elvis Barbie doll now on sale

We 'Can't Help Falling in Love' with Mattel's newest collectible.
Credit: AP
An Elvis Presley Barbie doll is seen in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The new Barbie doll goes on sale on Wedneesday. The toy maker says the outfit is inspired by Elvis's American Eagle jumpsuit. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just in time for Elvis week, Mattel has released a new Barbie doll commemorating The King of Rock n' Roll. 

The Elvis Presley Barbie is dressed in the singer's iconic rhinestone-covered American Eagle jumpsuit, complete with a scarf, bell bottoms and a cape. 

The collectible comes with a doll stand and certificate of authenticity. 

You can buy the Elvis Barbie online for $50. There is a 2-doll limit per household.

The timing of the doll's release lines up Elvis Week. Events are happening all week at the Elvis' Graceland home in Memphis, Tenn. to mark 45 years since his death on  Aug. 16, 1977.

