Audrey Clifton spotted the turtle taking a walk alongside East Virginia Beach Boulevard near Booker T. Washington High School.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's not unusual for us to do a story about turtles. Most of the time, the story seems to be about sea turtles that are out in the Atlantic Ocean or ones that have come ashore in Virginia Beach.

This story is a little bit different, and, honestly, just kind of a fun one that we wanted to share, and we have Audrey Clifton to thank for it.

She was along East Virginia Beach Boulevard at Marshall Avenue when she saw a turtle enjoying a stroll. It was right across from Booker T. Washington High School.

Audrey recorded him as he made his way from part of the street up onto the pavement then kept walking. She posted the video on our Facebook page.

She called Norfolk Animal Control, and someone from there came out to get him. Her big concern was that he might get hit by a car if he decided to go back into the street instead of keeping himself on the pavement.