WASHINGTON — From Notorious B.I.G, Ludacris, and The Lox, many Hip-hop artists have made it their duty to let people know about the Howard Homecoming experience.

Howard U is known to be the home of young, black, and beautiful intellectuals. Many of which are trendsetters for the dynamic of black culture through art, music, and fashion.

Widely known as “the Mecca”, Howard U has birthed some of the black community's most influential individuals, such as the late Toni Morrison, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Thurgood Marshall, Phylicia Rashad, Taraji P. Henson, Chadwick Boseman, and the list truly goes on. The institution is known for holding its standards high, not only in academics but also in having a "good" time.

Howard’s Homecoming provides the nation’s capital with the opportunity to join in on collegiate fun, no matter the age. The theme for the university’s 2019 week of events (October 5-13) is “Forward”, in dedication to their vision to advance their mission through the next five years.

If you want to partake in this year’s homecoming activities, here’s a guide to where you should be:

Monday 10/7:

Bison Madness Pep Rally - Where the real excitement for the week begins! Be sure to come out and support the Bisons with some school spirit, whether you’re an alum or a visitor. There will be giveaways, music, and genuine entertainment in the Burr Gymnasium. The event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. https://homecoming.howard.edu/

Wednesday 10/9:

Fifth Annual Renaissance LGBTQ+ Lavender Reception - Howard University constantly reminds its students that representation matters. So this event is just one of many to demonstrate their ideology. It is expected to be a night full of activism, raising awareness, inclusion, and scholarship. Attendees can make donations that will be given to the Lavender Fund.

Thursday 10/10:

Annual Student Fashion Show: If the university could be known for one thing, it would definitely be the fashion trends that are continuously set on campus. Students can often be seen parading on campus wearing their best fits. Now the cool outfits will be transferred to the runway to display the student body’s styling talents. This year’s show entitled “ROOTS” is coordinated by a senior at the university, Madison Brim, the daughter of legendary hip-hop fashion stylist, Misa Hylton. Tickets are currently on sale at the Cramton Auditorium Box Office on campus and are open to the public!

Friday 10/11:

Annual International Yardfest - One of the week’s most anticipated events by all attendees is the free music festival that takes place in the main yard of Howard University. Past performers have been Drake, Notorious, B.I.G, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Lil Uzi, and other chart-topping names in Hip-Hop history. While the performers each year are kept a secret until just a few days before the show, those in attendance never leave disappointed. The festival lasts from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Food trucks and a multitude of companies will surround the yard with products for attendees to purchase.

Friday 10/11:

Greek Step Show - With five of the historically black fraternities and sororities founded on Howard University's campus, the “Alpha” chapters of these organizations are known to bring the heat at the step show each year. The heavily anticipated battle that is sure to entertain anyone in attendance will take place in Burr Gymnasium, following Yardfest at 8 p.m.! Tickets are on sale in Cramton Auditorium Box Office.

Saturday 10/12:

The Parade - In order to kick-off Howard university’s legendary tailgate, the Parade is the perfect place to get your Bison-spirit at an all-time high. It begins at 10 a.m. and travels through and around the entire campus until 12 p.m. Its starting place is at the intersection of 6th Street and Howard Place.

Saturday 10/12:

Homecoming Tailgate - Arguably one of the most anticipated events during this long weekend of festivities. The Tailgate brings alumni, current students, and visitors from near and far together, at what some call a “Bison Family Reunion”. As it begins to fill up towards the middle of the day, attendees can experience a variety of music, food trucks, product giveaways, celebrity meet and greets, and more! The event begins at 10 a.m. and while it doesn’t have a set end time, it usually ends around 6 p.m.

Saturday 10/12:

Homecoming Football Game - Before joining in on the fun at the tailgate, be sure to stop by the Homecoming Football game vs. Norfolk State University. See the school's cheerleaders fill the crowd with pep, the mascot get people off of their feet, and the marching band make attendees shake in their seats. The game begins at 1 p.m.

