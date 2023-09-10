ZooLights returns with $6 tickets

A DC tradition returns Nov. 24-Dec. 30

WASHINGTON — The D.C. holiday tradition ZooLights returns for the holiday season beginning in November. But this year, tickets will cost you.

ZooLights returns to the Smithsonian's National Zoo for its 15th year, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors will see 130 lanterns depicting ocean, desert, grassland, rainforest and polar habitats, and the animals that call them home. ZooLights also features, live music and food, along with plenty of opportunities for holiday shopping.

Unlike in years past when it was free, tickets will cost $6 a piece for anyone over the age of 2. Tickets go on sale Oct. 26.

"The ticket fee is needed to offset the significant increase in costs associated with running this event," event officials said in a press release.

In addition to the ticket price, parking is available for pre-purchase online for $30 per vehicle. Due to the event's popularity, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and get tickets and parking passes early. Any proceeds from tickets, concessions and parking sales benefit animal care and conservation science at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Organizers remind visitors that animal exhibits will be closed during the ZooLights events, and ZooLights will be held rain or shine.