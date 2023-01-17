Washington Capitals host Pride Night in DC

Here's everything hockey fans need to know about the Caps' Pride Night celebration

WASHINGTON — Coming off an overtime win against the New York Islanders, the Washington Capitals are heading home to D.C. for a special Pride Night celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The game against the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena featured a special ticket offer that included a special Capital Pride bucket hat, but those tickets are no longer available, according to the team's website.

The team partnered with Giant Food to put on the special Pride Night event.

“We are excited to team up with Monumental Sports to celebrate Pride Night at the Washington Capitals game on January 17,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food and Executive Sponsor of Giant’s Pride Business Resource Group in a press statement. “Giant Food is committed to diversity and inclusion within our business, and across each of the communities we are privileged to serve, and we are thrilled to support the diverse voices that make our communities so special.”

In-game content will spotlight LGBTQ+ community members, messages and themes. The Capitals social accounts will feature rainbow avatars, and fans are encouraged to post on social media with the #CapsPrideNight hashtag. In conjunction with the evening’s events, Team DC is hosting a happy hour from 5-7 p.m. at Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen & Bar on the second floor of Caesars Sportsbook for individuals who purchased Pride group tickets through Team DC. The happy hour will feature drink specials and giveaways and marks the eleventh year Team DC has hosted a Pride Night OUT with the Capitals.

The Capitals and Monumental Sports and Entertainment Foundation will also host a pride auction featuring autographed layer-used sticks wrapped in rainbow-color pride tape. The auction opens at at noon on Jan. 17.

The Pride fundraiser also features autographed Capitals Pride pucks as well as free groceries for a year from Giant Food. The auction concludes at noon on Jan. 27. Proceeds benefit SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders), with a portion of funds allocated for Team DC, as well as MSE Foundation.