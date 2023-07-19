Wall in Georgetown on the market for $50K

"Own a piece of Georgetown," the listing for the wall says. "The opportunities are limitless."

WASHINGTON — Real estate doesn't come cheap, especially if you are looking in Georgetown it seems. A new listed is now on the market, but it doesn't come with four walls -- just one.

In the heart of Georgetown, for a modest $50,000 is a wall for sale. The listing, which is right by 30th and M streets Northwest, became active on Redfin on July 12.

The wall is attached to a townhouse, but that is not included in the purchase. Literally, it is just the wall.

The real estate listing says that it's 22 square feet. WUSA9 also estimated that it is basically one foot wide.

"Own a piece of Georgetown," the listing says. "The opportunities are limitless."

The owner informed WUSA9 that he inherited the stack of bricks from his father. He says his dad had a sense of humor, and he bought the wall so he could say he owned property in Georgetown.