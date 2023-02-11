7 rising artists to compete on new MTV reality tv show to exhibit work at DC's Hirshhorn museum

The new reality tv series will premiere March 3 at 9 p.m. on MTV following RuPaul's Drag Race.

WASHINGTON — A new MTV reality tv series filmed inside the Hirshhorn museum in Washington, D.C. is expected to premiere March 3.

The Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden partnered with MTV Entertainment Studios on the tv series documenting artists and art making called, "The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist."

The new MTV show follows seven rising artists as they compete for a chance to exhibit an original work at the Hirshhorn as well as a cash prize.

The following seven American artists were selected in consultation with Hirshhorn creators following a national search:

Jamaal Barber from Atlanta.

Frank Buffalo Hyde from Northfield, Minnesota.

Misha Kahn from Brooklyn, New York.

Clare Kambhu from Queens, New York.

Baseera Khan from Brooklyn, New York.

Jillian Mayer from Miami.

Jennifer Warren from Chicago.

Officials say artists will create commissions inspired by social themes reflected in works in the collection by modern and contemporary artists, including Laurie Anderson, Mark Bradford, the Guerilla Girls, Barbara Kruger, Yayoi Kusama, Kent Monkman, Nam June Paik, Horace Pippin and Alma Thomas.

“The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist exemplifies the Hirshhorn’s radical accessibility to modern and contemporary art,” said Melissa Chiu, museum director. “The Hirshhorn is free to all, yet many people cannot travel to Washington, D.C. This series will introduce audiences, wherever they are, to art making, spotlighting the importance of artists in society and energizing the Hirshhorn’s art-for-all mission.”

Chiu will serve as the lead judge for the competition. She will consult with a rotating panel of art experts to evaluate the originality and execution of the artists' works to identify the most successful responses.

The tv series ends with one artist receiving an invitation to exhibit an original work at the Hirshhorn and a cash prize furnished by the network.

The judges include artists Adam Pendleton and Abigail DeVille, critic Kenny Schachter, sociologist Sarah Thornton, arts educator Sammy Hoi, digital strategist for art JiaJia Fei and Hirshhorn trustee and art collector Keith Rivers.

The series is hosted by MTV News’ Dometi Pongo.